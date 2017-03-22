Isn’t It Spring?!

Though the calendar says Spring, a frigid air mass is on the move toward New England, albeit briefly! An Arctic front will pass through the region early this morning ushering in unseasonably cold air with bitter cold wind chills developing during the afternoon as winds increase out of the northwest. Can’t rule out a brief flurry or snow squall as it does so. Though it may not feel that cold when you step out this morning, you’ll thank me later when I say, “grab the gloves, hat, and scarf!” Temps start out in the lower to mid 30’s this morning and fall into the 20’s this afternoon with wind chill values ranging from 8-18 degrees! A Wind Advisory is also in effect through early tonight with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph at times.

Though we’ll see plenty of that March sunshine the next couple of days, temperatures will still struggle to reach the lower to mid 30’s, which is about 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. The good news is that Thursday won’t be as windy as today but bundle up when you head out in the morning, temps will range from the upper single digits inland to the mid teens with bitter cold wind chills.

After a brief cold blast today and Thursday, we’ll see temperatures moderating closer to average by Friday and Saturday as winds turn more out of the southerly direction.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay warm!

~David Bagley