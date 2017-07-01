Iso. Afternoon Storm, Strong Storms Tonight

We’re waking up to a swampland this morning, with oppressive humidity levels, patchy fog and warm temps in 70s. We’ve seen a few spot showers, and even and a rogue storm cell early this morning, but today’s main storm threat returns tonight.

So, when we’re talking about severe weather for today, don’t throw in the towel your daytime plans! We have the slight chance for a spot shower/iso. t’storm this afternoon, but this will be hit and miss for eastern Mass. (with a better chance for a few afternoon storms developing west of Worcester County).

Today’s main threat for severe weather arrives tonight as a cold front tracks eastward into the region, moving through Massachusetts tonight into early tomorrow morning. A line of strong storms develops, out ahead of this front. These storms look to move into western Massachusetts around 7PM tonight.

Eastern Massachusetts looks to get in on the downpours, gusty winds and unsettled weather from about 9PM-1AM. After this point, the intensity of our wet and stormy weather starts to diminish more noticeably

On anther note…..yuck. These dewpoints we woke up to this morning are intense!

Fortunately, we’re not in the soup for too long. After this front moves through tonight, we see some relief tomorrow, more noticeably by Monday.

Your 4th of July forecast is perfect if you ask me! Mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temps in the low-80s for the 4th…yeah, we’ll take it! So when it comes to unsettled weather for this holiday weekend, today/tonight is the most finicky, and still not a washout!

Meteorologist Bri Eggers will keep you posted with the latest track and details on today’s storms. Stay weather aware today, and stay with the 7Weather Team!

~Wren