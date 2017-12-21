It’s the most wonderful time of the year

Welcome to winter! At 11:28 the winter solstice occurred. Some fun facts about the Winter Solstice (Courtesy of our friends from the National Weather Service):

* Shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere (NH)

* Due to tilt of the Earth’s axis of rotation as it orbits the sun–the NH is farthest from the sun.

* The word Solstice is derived from Latin word Solstitium–meaning the Sun stands still

* Earliest sunset was actually back on Dec 7-11th–this occurs due to difference in true solar time (using a sundial) and 24 clock based off mean solar time.

* Earth–as a whole–is not farthest from the sun. It’s actually at its closet point (perihelion) next month!

Ok…We’re on to winter! Same general thoughts as last night’s blog–some marginally poor travel on tap Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon. Sunday is decent for travel and a risk of some accumulating snows on Christmas morning!



Light snow on tap tomorrow–focused along & north of the MA Pike by midday and early evening. At that time the light snow will flip to light freezing rain before tapering to freezing drizzle around midnight. Snowfall potential still looks greatest across NH/VT/ME..



Not bad at all but with added holiday travel—slightly disruptive (more so up north). On top of that snow will be a glaze of ice from the freezing rain.



Ice is in our forecast but this is not like the ice storm of 2008…some build-up of ice on trees/powerlines but not crippling ice. Untreated road surfaces will be the most impacted from the ice buildup. Allow for extra travel time on Saturday. If you are planning to travel north on Saturday—poor travel likely…..traveling south on Saturday, road conditions improve during the afternoon and evening. No weather issues on Sunday—day or night.

Christmas Day…..It does appear more likely for some accumulating snow on Christmas morning from a fast moving storm.



A bit far out there for specific details but it does look like a general 2-5″ snow event…..falling from 5am-10am….then clearing. More on this in the coming days. Safe travels!

* Spring is just 88 days away.

~JR