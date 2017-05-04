Spring storms…..they move slower than their winter cousins and the one heading this way is no different. The slow moving nature of the storm bought us a fine spring day but now that storm has its eyes set on New England…



That rain you see in NY/PA will stay west of New England overnight but eventually the rain closer to that red L will arrive by midday Friday



and be with us right through early Saturday morning. You’ll need the umbrella/rain gear for any Cinco de Mayo plans tomorrow afternoon & evening. By the time the rain fades on Saturday morning most towns will pick up between 1-2″ of rain..



Impressive…most impressive. This is another widespread soaker which is perfect…everybody gets a healthy dose of rain before we enter the summer season (more sporadic rainfall). Unfortunately, that whole “slow moving spring storm” theme will be in play after the soaking rains taper Saturday morning. This storm will help to change the pattern around North America…



Essentially, this pattern will prevent any sustainable sunshine 7 warmth for quite a while. I’ve got a bad feeling about this…..well…..it’s not all that bad. Even within a cool, unsettled pattern you can grab a few decent days here & there keeping Hope alive. The weekend is not washed out, in fact, after early showers on Saturday, we may be able to get some sun around these parts with temps well into the upper 60s. Sunday will offer quite a few clouds (with some peeks of sun) and a few isolated shower–not great but not all day rain either.

Off to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters…..enjoy what’s left of May 4th.

~JR