Jose Sits-N-Spins

Tropical Storm Jose made its move today on southern New England. Even tho the storm didn’t make landfall in New England–nor will it ever—it was able to heave bands of rain, large waves and gusty northeast winds for much of the day. as of this evening, he is about 140 miles south-southeast of Nantucket:



Normally, in mid September, a tropical system gets swept out to sea by a cold front but not this time…no cold front (no crisp, chilly fall weather either). Sooo…….Jose wobbles south of New England for the next 1-3 days but it wobbles over chilly ocean water. That will begin to zap the energy out of Jose each of the next few days. Plan on Thursday & Friday having a lot of clouds (could turn out partly sunny tomorrow for some as dry-less humid–air comes in from Maine/New Hampshire) and the risk of a passing shower…best chance of those raindrops will be Cape/islands.

Oddly enough, the wind gust potential ramps up tomorrow and early Friday morning–not because of Jose strengthening but the storm will work in tandem with High pressure in southern Canada. the pressure difference between the two weather systems will create slightly higher wind gusts for the Cape/Islands and maintain the wind gust potential for metro Boston:



That wind will be a northerly direction–like a nor’easter. The wind coupled with the churned up ocean leads to continued coastal concerns:



Heading into the weekend, Jose will slowly fade away taking the wind and clouds with it but Saturday is moving day…..clouds taking their time departing, while Sunday offers a fair amount of sunshine. Temps this weekend are tricky….along the coast (both days) an onshore breeze caps the potential—(70-75) while farther inland, temps will be near 80 each day (including Pats game)—hardly fall weather but still–the cider donuts must be consumed.

Once we get to next week, we’ll have to watch what happens with Hurricane Maria (northwest of Puerto Rico tonight) and where she might go. Sprawling High Pressure from the Great Lakes to Nova Scotia will be on the playing field and normally a pattern like that would force a tropical system toward the east coast but the wildcard is our boy Jose. Even tho the system will be nothing more than a swirl in the atmosphere, it might be enough to create an “escape hatch” for Maria….as in to escape out to sea away from the east coast:



More on Maria in the coming days.

~JR