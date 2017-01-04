Mild Day Today, Then Winter Is Back

We’ve seen some patchy fog & drizzle this Wednesday morning, but that’s about as wild as it gets today. The low pressure system that brought us nearly 1″ of rain yesterday has tracked farther to our NE. We’ll start to see a few peaks of sunshine into the afternoon, then a cold front to our west starts to push into the region. As this front greets Southern New England, we could see a few rain showers, and isolated flurries (mainly N & W of 495). This could bring just trace amounts of moisture. Winds pick up tonight out of the west, and cold air start to move in.

Winds gust up to 30-35 mph tonight, and tomorrow morning looks to be a chilly and gusty one (with temps in the mid to low-20s for the Boston area). Winds die down through the day tomorrow, and we enjoy a brief period of high pressure. This area of high pressure helps to usher in cooler air that allows us to continue to drop in the temperature department into Friday.