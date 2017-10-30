Late October Storms

Go ahead and add October 29-30 2017 storm to the list of powerhouse storms affecting New England. Previous storms around these dates:

* October 1991…The Perfect Storm

* Snowtober 2011…Crippling early winter storm (Worcester 15″ of heavy wet snow)

* Hurricane Sandy 2012

and now last night’s storm, not a nor’easter, rather a Sou’easter–legit term but lost in translation through the years…a storm having southeast winds instead of northeast winds. That wind was incredible, in part due to the infusion of tropical warmth & moisture from Tropical Storm Philippe, with many cities & towns across the Cape/islands having higher gusts than from Tropical Storm Jose last month. Check out some of the wind gusts across the region:



leaving nearly 300,000 people without power. Tonight, that storm is up in southern Canada but we still have some lingering wind this evening, thankfully, it’s not the destructive wind we saw last night.



That wind will continue to relax this evening and overnight. We’re on to Halloween!

Halloween is a bright, breezy and seasonable day…good day for storm clean-up/yardwork, albeit a bit breezy at times (west 8-18 mph). Also good for all the little trick & treaters tomorrow evening. Afternoon temps are seasonable—in the upper 50s but cooling by evening time:



Getting a little cool by 8pm for Linus in the Pumpkin Patch.

The rest of the week doesn’t feature any powerhouse storms but clouds roll back into town by midweek and those clouds lead to another warm-up by Thursday/Friday as the temps head for the 60s/70s.

~JR