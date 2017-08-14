Let’s Give ’em Somethin’ to Talk About

A veil of clouds kept us from blue skies today, but the sun was still able to warm our temps into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon (and give me a little tan as I dined alfresco at lunchtime)! All-in-all, not a bad Monday considering… well, it’s Monday… and we did stay dry and started the day with lower humidity. However, the clouds will be back with us tomorrow and there’s also a little wet weather in the forecast for Tuesday… as well as the humidity on the rise once again. #frizzfactor

While there isn’t much in the way of cloud cover currently, the clouds will fill back in overnight. With dewpoints already climbing into the low and mid 60s, temps won’t cool off too much tonight. Expect low temps in the low to mid 60s. Even a few scattered, light showers could work in for the morning commute – but these are light and very scattered in nature. It doesn’t last long or amount to much, but it may make you wish you’d taken my advice and grabbed the umbrella on the way out the door (just predicting the future here). This is especially true for areas along the South Coast, Cape and islands – areas most likely to catch some showers tomorrow as a stationary front lifts north. Into the afternoon there’s a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm well N & W of 495. Even despite the mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, it looks like temps will still be close to normal for this time of year; in the upper 70s to low 80s for most – and muggy.

On Wednesday it’s back to the beach, with sunshine returning in full force and temps getting a big boost; into the mid and upper 80s! However, we are still tracking GERT. So, here’s your “Gert Alert” for our local forecast: While this storm is not yet a hurricane (as I write this blog), Gert is expected to strengthen into a Cat 1 overnight tonight. The storm will be “one for the fish,” meaning it will have no direct impact on the U.S. – but there will be some rockin’ and shakin’ of the ocean sent in our direction as Gert makes her way SE of Nantucket on Wednesday (some 350-400 miles away). Rough seas are in the forecast from Tuesday night through early Thursday, as well as swells up to 7′ and likely strong rip currents. This is especially true across the South Coast, Cape and islands… so beach goers – pay attention to the lifeguards.

By the way… the solar eclipse is ONE WEEK FROM TODAY!!! So naturally, it’s reflected in the 7on7 Forecast. We all know the forecast is “subject to change,” especially 7 days out, especially in New England – but for now, skies look like the should be clear for viewing the eclipse next Monday. We’ll have many more details on this as we move through the week, but for a few resources tonight (if you care to stay awake for a while longer reading propaganda posted by yours truly), check out my Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BriEggers

See you tomorrow. – Breezy