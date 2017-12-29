Lingering Cold & Snow SE Tomorrow

We dealt with record breaking cold yesterday in both Boston & Worcester…BUT today…it’s still cold. Not recording breaking cold, but yes, still very cold. Frigid wind chills hold through your Friday forecast, and here’s a peak at what it’s feeling like early this morning.

Temperatures trend cold today into the weekend, and the start of next week. By the middle of next week we’re still below average, but we make a run for mid-20s…we’ll take any improvement we can get! Speaking of improvements, today we reach into the mid-teens and what’s better is those winds have died down greatly (still wind chills in the negatives through the bulk of the day though).

Our next storm system flies by to our south tomorrow, bringing back the chance for snow to the Bay State. While we could nab about an inch in Boston, the bulk of this light, fluffy snow will fall across SE Mass.

Highest snow totals looks to be across the Islands where 5″ of snow is possible. The Islands are under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect noon tomorrow into late tomorrow night.

Totals across SE Mass. looks to mainly stay between 2-4″ of snow.

Frigid air doesn’t budge for your Pats forecast, but at least we’re dry!!!

~Wren