Localized Downpours to Sun This Weekend

Locally torrential rains kick off this morning with many reports of flooding up around Lynn between 6am-8am. With locally 2″+ of rain falling in under an hour, street flooding became a major issue in spots thanks to slow moving storms.



The issue for several hours this morning, into the early afternoon is the fact that we have very cold air aloft and at the surface, an east wind bumping into a north wind across portions of eastern Mass. The coverage of the air at the surface, and lifting of that air into the super chilly air aloft, has allowed for some slow moving downpours and storms to form. The main risks being street flooding and small hail. The yellow area on the map below is where I suspect a few more of these slow moving downpours pop withing from north to south through early to mid afternoon. (Although a few inland locations may pick up a downpour too). The model graphics below give an idea of progression of potential downpours. While not all towns get hit hard, any town that picks up a quick 1-2″ of rain will be susceptible to some street flooding/small hail.

Once wind turns northeast for all, the risk for heavier storms lowers, but with lots of clouds and patchy sprinkles/showers left, it’ll be a chilly late afternoon and a breezy one at the coast.

The temps drop tonight, with mid 30s to 40 in the suburbs to 47 in Boston (map below is a general idea, many towns will fall to 34-38, including Norwood and Bedford). In fact, it’ll be cool enough that a frost/freeze advisory/warning is posted for a good chunk of central and northern New England.

After a cool start tomorrow, the bounce back in temps are nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s with low humidity and a lot of sunshine.

Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter