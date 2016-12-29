Location, Location, Location

We’ve been stressing the importance of location today, when it comes to who manages to see some impressive snow totals vs. what spots will see mostly rain. Snow overspreads Mass. as we head into the late morning hours and afternoon.

However, after the lunch hour we start to a turn over to rain for eastern and SE Mass.

The best chance for the 1-3″ punch of snow (shown on the snow map below) will be with the back side of this storm between 6-11 PM. This could deliver a good punch of snow to Essex county and up to NW 128 and NW portion of 495. This is when winds will pick up as this low deepens, and tracks farther to our North.

With winds out of the southeast, pulling in warmer air from over our warmer ocean waters, snowflakes just wont make it across the Cape & Islands.