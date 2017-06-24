Lower Humidity!

What a wild morning! It’s still unsettling to see the pictures and videos of flooded roads in Fall River; just so much rain in so little time. It’s one of those weather days where it’s important to remember one of our go-to rhymes, “Turn around. Don’t drown.” Never try to drive through standing water, as you don’t know just how deep it is. According to FEMA: “Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and potential stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water will carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.” There were reports of 8-12″ of standing water in Fall River this morning. The remnants of what once was T.S. Cindy did a number on SE Massachusetts, fast and furiously.

After lunchtime though, we turned a major corner! The sunshine came out, the temps warmed into the 80s… but the humidity seemed to want to “stick” around. Well, that’s no longer the case. Drier air has been working in all evening. as well as a refreshing breeze, and dewpoints have gone from the upper 60s and low 70s into the mid 50s! This is MUCH more comfortable air, kicking out the humidity. The drier air and mostly clear skies will also allow for temps to fall back into the mid to upper 50s for the coolest suburbs tonight. Feel free to open the windows and let the fresh air in!

Tomorrow starts with a lot of sunshine! We’re still enjoying some of the longest days of the year, with the sun up at 5:08 and waiting to set until 8:25pm (the latest sunset all year long). Because of that sunshine to start, it won’t take much to warm up temps tomorrow. If you’re running the BAA 10k, I’ll see you there! Remember to wear plenty of sunscreen, and be prepared for it to be a fairly warm run like it was last year:

We’ll have partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, and also a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Any shower or storm will be isolated, meaning not all of us see this. Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder and/or a quick downpour – but it doesn’t look like anything crazy. Best chance to catch one of these will be to the N & W, and also between the hours of 4-10pm.

See you tomorrow! – Breezy