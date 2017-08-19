Mainly Dry Weekend

It was feast or famine with the rains last night where some towns picked up paltry amounts and other locations got hammered with tropical rains. The hardest hit area was the Cape, where 4-7″ of rain fell, most of it within a few hours. Not only was it impressive, it also created flash flood issues there as it was too much water too fast.





Those heavy rains are east of us this morning, but it’ll take a bit for low clouds and fog to burn off. By this afternoon, partly sunny skies return and with some instability around, there will be just enough moisture leftover to force out a few isolated showers. Coverage area will be fairly limited, so only 20-30% of us will see an additional shower today. Highs range from near 80 at the coast to mid to upper 80s inland. It’s still muggy.



Forecast looks dry for concerts and games tonight, including for you Parrotheads at Mansfield and at Fenway Park. Sunday looks great and so does Monday.







Check out the map below: Typically, blue on the map in winter is bad here, but blue on this map is good for Monday. That’s where the fewest amount of clouds will be. Looks good here as well as the Pacific Northwest for the solar Eclipse. The eclipse maxes out here at 63% coverage of the sun at 2:46pm.



We crank the heat Tuesday, near 90, before a front sweeps through Wednesday with showers and storms, delivering a taste of September to end the work-week.

Enjoy the weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter

