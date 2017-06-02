Mainly Dry Weekend

Showers and storms this evening are focused well south of the Mass Pike and will continue to fade away during the next couple of hours. As the sun goes down, we’re in for partly cloudy skies and temps cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. All things considered, the weekend forecast isn’t half bad! Temps in the 60s and MAINLY dry.

Tomorrow is the big day for the Best Buddies Ride! Good luck to everyone participating, especially our 7News Team! Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, which will mean cooler temps when compared to today – but we will still get some peeks of sunshine. I keep saying the weekend weather is “mainly dry” because we can’t rule out a quick shower or sprinkle around mid-day tomorrow. Much like today, we are still under the cyclonic flow (counterclockwise movement of air) of an upper level low pressure center to our north and a cold pool of air upstairs. While its grip on us isn’t as strong tomorrow as it was today and yesterday, it will hold the clouds in place for tomorrow and likely pop a quick shower or sprinkle around midday. For the areas that do get a quick sprinkle or shower tomorrow (most of us don’t see this), it’s more of nuisance than anything… and may even be refreshing for the cyclists participating in Best Buddies.

Sunday starts with sunshine with afternoon clouds taking over. Again – the weekend is “mainly dry” because there’s still a chance for showers on Sunday, but they should hold off until the evening hours. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s – and concludes a really decent spring-like weekend. However, once the tap turns on with showers Sunday evening – it won’t really turn off until the middle of next week. I HATE to tell you we have another rainy, raw stretch of weather to trudge through… but the gray days make things green! (Even I am having a hard time with this forecast… because the gray days get me down in the dumps, too. Not a fan of the gloom? I get it, and I’m with you).

Enjoy the nice – and MAINLY dry weekend – and hang on to your umbrellas and raincoats for Monday and Tuesday… eventually the pattern will change. It has to, right? :c) – Breezy