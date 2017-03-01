March Comes In Like A Lion!

Happy Meteorological Spring! Meteorological Winter 2017 (Dec, Jan, & Feb) now goes into the books as the 5th warmest Winter ever recorded in Boston with an average temperature of 35.6 degrees. Not the statistic snow lovers wanted to see, especially since last year we experience the 2nd warmest Winter! Well, there is a little bit of hope for those of you holding onto Winter, temperatures will be taking a major tumble by the weekend. Winter isn’t over yet, but we’ve definitely turned the corner toward Spring.

We’ll see one more very mild day with temperatures in the 60’s today. Boston’s record high is 63° set back in 1991 and it looks like we’ll likely see that fall. Along with the potential for record high temps, we’ll see the threat for showers & thunderstorms throughout the day, especially late this morning into the early afternoon and then again this evening through early tonight. Some thunderstorms may be strong to isolated severe as well.

A cold front drives through the area later tonight helping clear us out and ushers in cooler temperatures in time for Thursday along with a very gusty wind. Temps will start out mild early Thursday, but fall during the day. Because of the gusty winds, the NWS has issued Wind Advisory late tonight through Thursday evening. We could see winds gusting up to 50 mph so hold onto your hats!

Much colder air arrives Friday and Saturday with temps barely breaking into the upper 20’s on Saturday. #SpringInNewEngland

Have a Wednesday! ~David