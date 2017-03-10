March Is On Hiatus

Winter Storm Warning & Winter Storm Advisory in effect through 4PM.

As I’m sure you know, winter is definitely taking it’s time scooting out of our 7-day forecast. A coastal low brings snow to Southern New England through the morning hours, with 2-3″ of snow already on the ground in Plymouth, Bristol, & Barnstable counties (as of 10:30 AM this morning).

Our very own, Meteorologist & Weather Producer extraordinaire measured 1″ of snow on his car after leaving the station at 9 AM.

It’s not windy during the day, and today’s weather doesn’t bring much more than light snow north of the Mass. Pike. However, SE MA is seeing a different snow storm than the rest of us. That’s because they’re closer to this coastal low that will track south of New England.

Snow will start to taper early afternoon, first from NW Mass, then into SE Mass. Snow stays steady in SE Mass. through the AM and into the afternoon for the SE Mass. Metro Boston can still expect some light snow in the early afternoon, then light snow showers intermittently into the evening, as a secondary weak low forms on the NW portion of the coastal low tracking to our south. The North Shore & Seacoast stand the best chance of picking up an additional coating-1″ from this feature.

SE MA, and the middle and lower cape in particular will see snow taper of later into the afternoon, allowing them the opportunity to grab a few additional inches than those in northern Plymouth and Bristol counties.

Snow squall this evening into the overnight hours could also add a coating onto the couple of inches of snow. So even after the main thump of AM/early afternoon snow is outta here, we could still see reduced visibility off an on into the evening commute.

Winds pick up tonight as an arctic front approaches from out north (this front also touching off some snow squall). Temps will plummet into the mid-teens tonight as this front bring a blast of cold air our way. Winds also pick up….adding insult to injury.

This weekend is nearly a repeat of last weekend, with a frigid (potentially record tying/record breaking) Saturday. Light ocean effect snow showers are in the forecast for the Cape tomorrow as well, with blustery NW winds. However, most of the weekend remains dry and cold, with temps slightly more mild into Sunday (upper-20s…think silver lining).

It that part of the blog where we are now on to the next snow storm…Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of the snow looks to fall today throughout the day, but this does look like a strong coastal storm/nor’easter. Lots of forecast details to still work out here, but you’ll want to stay up-to-date with us here with the 7 Weather Team.

Happy Friday!!

Hold on, and think spring.

~Wren