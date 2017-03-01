March…Let The Maddening Begin

February 2017 was goofy. It was the 5th warmest February on record with the monthly temp about 5 degrees above normal. In spite of the incredible warmth the month will go into the books as the 24th snowiest February on record (24th out of 126 years) with 21.5″ of snow. See?!…Goofy! We’re on to March now.

March 1st–The first day of meteorological spring! Also a month that can be maddening at times with springtime warmth (like we had today) as well as leftover cold & snow from winter. I don’t have any snow in the forecast but cold? Absolutely! On the map tonight is a powerhouse cold front to our west:



This front has been responsible for numerous waves of severe thunderstorms and tonight, those storms are focused well south of New England (Virginia/Carolina)so the risk of strong/severe thunderstorms is very low (nearly zero) for New England. I do think we’ll see some showers after midnight as the front sweeps through here. This front will also sweep mild air out to sea during the day on Thursday…starting near 50 at 5am then crashing into the low 30s by the evening commute. Grab the coats–you’ll need them by afternoon.

Cold air pours in here tomorrow night and is here for a few days–with Saturday being the coldest of the bunch:



Yowza. At least it will be sunny Friday, Saturday as well as Sunday. Speaking of sunshine, in spite of that blast of arctic air for a few days, we’ll still pick up daylight! In fact, the month of March sees the biggest increase of daylight…nearly 90 minutes of daylight in 31 days!! Bring it.

~JR