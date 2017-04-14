Marvelous Holiday Weekend Forecast

We have a chilly start this morning. Temperatures vary from upper 20s in Jaffrey, to mid 40s here in Boston. So a jacket is going to be a must today as you’re heading out. It is another gorgeous day for us, with high pressure keeping our winds mild and mostly sunny skies.
Mild throughout the East Coast today, with showers in the midwest. A warm front stretches out that way and an area of low pressure associated with that is across the Dakotas. We’re going to see that warm front greet us into Saturday night which will touch off some rain showers, but it’s not going to be a soaker of a system. And it really isn’t going to impact the weekend too much.
High temperatures for us today will be in the mid to upper 50s, a potential sea breeze will drop temperatures along the coast into the low 50s and upper-40s. Wind direction will switch from out of the east, to out of the southwest tonight. And this is what will usher in all that mild air. We won’t see it tomorrow morning- we’ll have chilly temperatures in the low 40s. But it will turn mild by tomorrow (Saturday) night. A southwesterly wind will move an area of high pressure to our southeast. And once we get that southwesterly wind, we really tap into some warm air. This warm front moves through, touching off some rain showers by 8 PM. More so by the overnight hours Saturday, and by early Sunday morning things will be dry and warm for Easter Sunday- near 82 degrees. By Marathon Monday, we ditch those hot temperatures – which will be better running conditions for all our runners. High temps will be in the mid 60s, with mostly sunny skies and a nice breeze in play.
And you’ll notice a lot of sunshine here for the next couple of days. You’ll see more tree leaves sprouting, and flowers. It won’t be long now! Sure, we’ll have a brief shower Saturday night, but the sunshine will stretch to the middle of next week and then we’ll see more rainfall.
Have a wonderful holiday weekend!!!
~Wren