May Weather Continues

Wow! How about that weather yesterday?! With sun-filled skies, temperatures pushed into the mid to upper 60s, good enough to break records in location after location across southern New England for the date. The 68 in Boston was the 2nd warmest temperature for the month of February on record, matching the 68 on February 20th, 1930 and only behind the record of 70 set on February 24th, 1985. Bottom line, about as good as it gets for this time of year.



It’ll be mild all over again today, this time, with more clouds in the mix and even a few morning showers. Not all of us will see rain, but scattered showers through mid to late morning are possible northwest of Boston, especially, northwest of 495. As those showers lift north by midday, more sunny breaks appear and launch temps up, well into the 60s. We catch enough breaks of sun, the numbers may even push 70 in some towns. The coolest locations today will be across far Southeastern Mass where 50s hold on thanks to the southerly wind off the water and perhaps areas of low clouds.







How about the weekend? It starts mild with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers tomorrow as highs run again into the low to mid 60s. Showers do become more widespread in the evening before tapering off overnight. Those showers are along a cold front and behind that front, temps fade back into the 40s on Sunday with a gusty wind. It’ll be dry though, so a seasonably cool is in store.



While much of the snow in southern New England has been vaporized by the mild air, northern New England’s snow base was so high, that not all of it goes away that easy. In fact, much of interior Maine still has over 2 feet on the ground. Ski resorts will have even more, so there’s no lack of snow there. Mild air continues however over the next two days with an isolated shower today and widespread showers late tomorrow/tomorrow night up north.





Meteorological winter, December to February, is on pace for the 12th warmest on record for the city of Boston. While the 7 day forecast doesn’t feature much in the way of winter weather, it’s still to early to write off the cold and snow. Once we get past the first couple days in March, the pattern does favor the opportunity for some cold air to return, which perhaps will lead to some snow chances too. Hey, after all, we average about 8″ of snow in March, so it’s not like it would be unexpected. Although, with the higher sun angle and longer days, March snow has a touch time sticking around long. Spring forward is not that far away either… Sunday, March 12th, it happens and the sun won’t set until about quarter of 7pm!



Enjoy the weekend!

@clamberton7 – twitter