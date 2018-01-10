Meltdown Mode Ahead

What. A. Day! After being in the deep freeze for so long, whoever though 40 degree weather would feel so good?! With a high of 43 in Boston yesterday, it was the “warmest” day we’ve had since December 23rd. It was a great day to hit the afternoon ski lessons on the slopes or head to the sledding hills.



This morning, we start off colder, but a more typical cold instead of the record cold, as there are widespread teens in the burbs and 20s in Boston. With light winds and sunshine, the bounce back into the 30s is fairly quick today. Below is a snapshot of 6am temps across the area.





The trend is temps is up, but our rain chances go sky high Friday into Saturday morning as a couple of waves of low pressure work in. It all means a wet mess Friday and Saturday with 1-3″ of rain likely widespread. Combine that with all the snowmelt, and we’re talking poor drainage/street flooding issues. We’ll also keep an eye on some of the smaller streams. As it appears now, the heaviest rain is over after Saturday morning with drying conditions prevailing in time for the Pats game. One issue we may deal with late Saturday/Saturday evening, is a quick refreeze as temps drop. Then Sunday, into next week, we’re chilly again, just not as frigid as the last two weeks.





Have a great day!

@clamberton7 -twitter