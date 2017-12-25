Messy Christmas Morning

It’s the perfect Christmas morning to stay cozy in your home…and in fact, please stay off the roads if you can this morning! We’re dealing with a sloppy coastal storm that will bring very different storm conditions to much of the Bay State.

Where we have a Winter Storm Warning through 1PM (in Pink), we’ll see the highest snow totals, with plowable snow likely- 5-8″ for most, and up to 9″ in higher elevations. Areas under a Winter Weather Advisory are in a narrow band of generally plowable snow totals expected, but these locations could also see a wintry mix at times.

We do have the risk of a FLASH FREEZE this morning 7AM-10AM from NW Mass. southward to Boston (and starting first to our NW). This is expect to occur as bands of heavier snow fall set up to our NW bringing 1-2″ of snow per hour, with temperatures rapidly cooling (about 10°), causing wet/slushy roads to turn to ice.

While snow totals for Boston aren’t terribly high, travel will still be difficult for us as well, as we have the chance for a Flash Freeze, and a wintry mix (with freezing rain possible at times).