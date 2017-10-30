Messy Monday Morning Commute

What a messy Monday morning we’re waking up to with tons of storms damage reports from downed trees to flooded roadways.

We’ve seen incredibly strong winds last night into early this morning as a potent coastal system brought torrential rainfall and wind gusts that have cause many power outages, down trees & tree limbs, as well as leaving about 300,000 without power. Here’s a look at the maximum wind gusts we’ve seen (keep in mind hurricane force winds are sustained winds of 74 mph or greater).

Most of us saw a quick-hitting 2-4″ of rain late last night into early this morning.

More rain bands wrap around this low as it tracks northwards, and we do manage another round of sctd. showers with pockets of heavy rain possible around 8AM this morning.

Sctd. showers stay in the forecast through the lunch hour, but taper in intensity and become widely scattered during this time.

Although we start out in the mid-60s this morning, we noticeably fall of into the mid-50s this afternoon partly to mostly sunny skies. Our Wind Advisory across Central & Eastern Mass. is still in effect through 5PM with sustained winds out of the SW 10-20mph and gust up to 45mph. So it’ll be a chilly & blustery Monday when we dry out.

Much quieter weather returns for the rest of the workweek, with dry skies in place for Halloween. Your forecast will be breezy & seasonable tomorrow, with temperatures in the upper-40s when trick or treaters set their sites on sweets.

Please be safe out on the roads this morning, and allow some extra time!

~Wren