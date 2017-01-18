Messy & Murky….my driveway early this morning. A winter storm that was just enough winter to make things a mess with most towns within an hour of Boston picking up an inch or less (bit more Worcester Hills & NH Seacoast) of snow last night. That storm is east of New England this evening but its effects still being felt here with clouds, fog, drizzle & raw temps. Despite the Low Pressure drifting even farther away overnight, those elements hang with us. Bleh. Slick travel under tire & foot on the untreated surfaces are a good bet.

Tomorrow we see improvement–due in part to it actually not being Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and also some sunshine is set to return. Even partial sunshine will help boost temps (and spirits) into the mid 40s–nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year! Similar weather expected on Friday, altho, along the coast just a smidge cooler (around 40) thanks to a gentle onshore breeze.

The weekend is quiet with High Pressure up in northern New England and this area of High Pressure will fend off any storms that try & make a run at us. Saturday is that day with a storm running up out from the Ohio Valley but will get stone-walled here in New England. The result for us will be a fair amount of clouds but no rain (or snow). Sunday is the brighter of the two days but both weekend days offer seasonably mild temps–low to mid 40s! Pats-Steelers game offers a few clouds, light winds & temps in the upper 30s.

Looks like our next storm is late Monday-early Tuesday of next week and once again….only marginal cold air…so mainly rain (likely to be a few hours of sleet in the usual locations..IE Worcester Hills/Southern NH).

