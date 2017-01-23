Messy Start To The Workweek

We’ve got some messy weather to contend with. First, we’re kicking off your Monday with light and spotty rain showers AND snow showers. Slick spots will be a concern through the AM commute. While we have the chance for scattered rain showers across the coastal plain, and spotty snow showers/mix (mainly N & W of 495) during the day. The main push of moisture arrives south tonight on the later end of the evening commute. Winds will be very strong during this time gusting up to 60-70 mph.

Widespread moisture pushes into Mass. from south to north, between 6-9 pm.

By 10pm, we’ve got widespread precip., which picks up the pace into the late overnight hours. Pockets of heavy rain are expected late tonight into early tomorrow morning for Boston.

Our best chance for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow and even trace amounts of freezing rain, looks to be NW of a line from Hopkinton to Bedford.

Watches/Warnings/Advisories:

Stay up to speed with us at 7News as we deal with a handful of messy weather conditions!

~Wren