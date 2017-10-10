Mid-October Mix-up

Temps this morning near 5AM were in the mid-70s in Boston! Take a peak:

That’s 10° above our average highs for today!! So, I bet you’ve already guessed that it’s going to be a toasty day!

Alright, so the kiddos may be a tad confused about what season it really is…but school is not out for the summer! We’re waking up to an incredibly mild Tuesday morning, with a school bus forecast that will delight! Temps are in the upper-60s and low-70s this morning. It is still very humid, but we’re going to get some relief from that today.

Outdoor recess today is a sure bet, with temps near 80° by final bell.

This morning’s round of fog is nowhere near as widespread as yesterday morning’s foggy start. We do have some patchy fog across the Cape & Islands, but this looks to mix out pretty quickly (even before mid-morning).

Our winds are no longer out of the south today, and we’ll get some relief from the soupy dewpoints we dealt with yesterday. The remnants of Nate are well offshore, and our wind direction is now out of the west and northwest this morning (ending up more out of the NW by as we make our way into the day and low pressure tracks farther eastward).

As we head into tonight, cooler air moves in behind a cold front positioned NW of New England. Normal temps in the mid to low-60s make a comeback for the rest of the workweek, with a few chance for a spot shower Wednesday night & early Thursday AM. However, the bulk of the week stays dry with plenty of sunshine. Can’t rule out a stray shower over the weekend, but our rain chances during this time stay low. Looks like our next best shot at rain will be next Monday!

Enjoy another taste of summer today!!!

~Wren