Mid-week Wind & Rain

Don’t forget the rain gear this morning, and you might want an extra wind-resistant layer as well. We’re waking up to scattered showers, with a few storms cells embedded in the rain showers. These showers are whipping through Southern New England, tracking northward very quickly, so any downpour looks to be quick-hitting this morning.

Winds are breezy this AM, but we’re in for some much stronger winds later today through tomorrow morning. While most of us will deal with 35-45 mph winds, we definitely could mange some gusts up to 55 mph (especially across SE Massachusetts late tonight). Scattered power outages and downed tree limbs will be a few of the main concerns.

Scattered showers stay with us throughout the day today, with a few pockets of heavy rain possible. However, the heaviest rain falls tonight into tomorrow. During this time we also have the chance for a few t’storms. As of now, the highest risk for severe weather looks to stay across western Mass. (which is under a Flash Flood Watch tonight into tomorrow). We’ll need to keep an eye on things though, because it does look possible that (in addition to some period of heavy rain for eastern Mass. tonight & tomorrow morning) we could also manage an additional round of potentially heavy rainfall across eastern Mass. tomorrow afternoon/evening. This could lead to a change in the NWS extending the Flash Flood Watch farther eastward. We’ll keep you posted!

Either way we’re dealing with a good deal of much needed rain through the next two days, with 1.5-3″ of rain for much of the Bay State! Since we’re about 2.5″ below our average October precip. this week’s rain will definitely be helpful. If that rain comes down too quickly though, we could contend with some localized flooding.

Shower late Wednesday into Thursday as this pokey front finally pushes offshore.

~Wren