Midweek Refresher

We saw our second heat wave of this the year, and it’s all before June 14th! Wow…we’re well ahead of schedule when it comes to these 90° temps!

We are working in some cooler temperatures & drier air into Massachusetts this morning. Today and tomorrow offer some relief from the heat and humidity, but we bring the soapy weather back in time for Father’s Day.

Temps stay cooler across the coast today in the upper-60s and low 70s (a few mid-70s across the South Shore), with inland high temps warming up into the low-80s.

Our next storms system brings unsettled weather by Friday through the start of next week. While we keep the chance for a few showers in the forecast during this time, most of our wet weather looks to stay light.

