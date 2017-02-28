Midweek Warm-up, Then Temps Tumble!

Hello folks! Can you believe today is the last day of February? Time sure flies by when temperatures are warmer than usual around these parts! Through the 27th, Boston is currently ranked 8th on the all time warmest February list and may jump up a spot or two after today’s mild temperatures are tallied up! Not bad for a month which started out snowy and cold.

Temperatures will rise into the 50’s today under a partly cloudy sky with the risk for a few sprinkles & showers early this morning and again this afternoon as a system pushes through the region. Widespread showers develop tonight with temps remaining mild as our winds turn more out of the southwest. Lots of clouds around Wednesday with the risk for showers as well as thunderstorms throughout the day. We could also see more record high temperatures fall across the area as temperatures soar into the 60’s (record high is 63° in Boston)…if the sun stays out long enough, some areas could approach 70! We’ll be watching for that.

Showers and thunderstorms end overnight Wednesday as a strong cold front sweeps through the area. Behind the front, temperatures will become noticeably colder Thursday and especially Friday with mostly dry conditions.

Have a terrific Tuesday! ~David