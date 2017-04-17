Mild & Breezy Marathon Monday

Whoa! 86 degrees on Easter Sunday yesterday was quite warm for the time of year, and in fact, just 1 degree shy of the record of 87 in Boston. Some towns and cities such as Fitchburg, Lawrence, Norwood and Beverly hit 88! You’d think we’d be firing up the grill instead of picking up the eggs the Easter Bunny was laying down. Let’s just hope by the time 4th of July rolls in, we’ll have a mid to upper 80 degree day with low humidity and sunshine! While it was a warm one, the hottest Easter Sunday still remains the Easter of 1976, as the mercury hit 94 degrees. That following Monday, it was the “run for the hoses” Marathon as much of the route experienced temps near 90 degrees (cooler in Boston with the sea breeze).

While it’s not a run for the hoses type Marathon today, it’ll be a mild one out there with sunshine and a busy breeze. That breeze is out of the west to northwest, gusting at times 20-30mph. That direction is a mix of a tailwind and crosswind that nudges the runners a bit to their right on some higher gusts. For spectators, this is some awesome weather with low 70s and sunshine. Also great baseball weather at Fenway Park.

Here’s what to expect today…











For those of you that are in the “Too hot, too soon” camp… we have some weather for you too. Tomorrow temps return to the 40s along the coast, 50s inland under a mix of sun and intervals of clouds. Wednesday, temps run in the 50s with some late day showers and cool weather prevails Thursday and Friday with an occasional shower/sprinkle Thursday and perhaps some steadier rain Friday.

Have a great day!

