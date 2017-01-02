Mild Monday, Wet & Mild Ahead

Temps this morning were extremely varied as we saw clear skies last night & light winds this morning. Despite the cool start, we’ll warm up pretty nicely back into the low-40s in Boston. High pressure that made for a gorgeous Sunday, and a quiet start to your workweek, scoots off the coast today. Our next frontal system tracks northeastward from the mid-Atlantic, and we’re already seeing cloud cover thicken up from SW Mass. into NE Mass. out ahead of this system.

While we stay dry through the day, we start to see the chance for moisture late tonight through the overnight hours. We do have the slight chance for light and spotty rain showers through the overnight hours. Western and central Mass. could see some freezing rain during this time, which could make for slippery roads into the morning commute (especially in the higher terrain).

The chance for rain increases through the AM commute, with the likely chance for rain by the mid-morning. The intensity of our rainy weather increases into the afternoon, with widespread rain (heavy at times) by the afternoon through dinnertime. By midnight Tuesday, many location in Southern New England will have seen rainfall totals at of about 0.5″, with locally higher amounts up to about 1.00″.

Rain continues into Tuesday night, tapering off into Wednesday.

High temperatures gradually climb from the low-40s today, to close to 50° by Wednesday.

The warmth is short-lived though, as the jet dives southward, and temps gradually fall into the upper-20s for your weekend.

Happy New Year & enjoy our mild Monday forecast!!!

Meteorologist Wren Clair