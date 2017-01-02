Mild Monday, Wet & Mild Ahead

Temps this morning were extremely varied as we saw clear skies last night & light winds this morning. Despite the cool start, we’ll warm up pretty nicely back into the low-40s in Boston. High pressure that made for a gorgeous Sunday, and a quiet start to your workweek, scoots off the coast today. Our next frontal system tracks northeastward from the mid-Atlantic, and we’re already seeing cloud cover thicken up from SW Mass. into NE Mass. out ahead of this system.
The chance for rain increases through the AM commute, with the likely chance for rain by the mid-morning. The intensity of our rainy weather increases into the afternoon, with widespread rain (heavy at times) by the afternoon through dinnertime. By midnight Tuesday, many location in Southern New England will have seen rainfall totals at of about 0.5″, with locally higher amounts up to about 1.00″.
Rain continues into Tuesday night, tapering off into Wednesday.