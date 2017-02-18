Mild & Quiet

This weekend is a very different scene from last weekend; bright sunshine and very mild temps topping out around 50° for most! If you liked today, you’ll like tomorrow! The melt-down continues into Sunday with high temps that look like this:

Tomorrow is breezy again, much like today – and there may be some more clouds hanging around in the afternoon and evening; think “partly sunny” rather than the “bright sun” we had today. The breeze will be out of the SW in the morning, and eventually veer to the NW for the afternoon/evening as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, it isn’t incredibly cold air but it will take us back to “normal” for this time of year. It’s still February, after all. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be closer to 40°. Not frigid, but certainly more like the middle of February.

The cold front moving through tomorrow is a dry one – no showers with this round. There are no snowflakes on my 7on7 Forecast, and the only raindrop on there (see above) is to illustrate a few isolated showers expected early Wednesday morning. It is a quiet weather pattern ahead, but there will be ups and downs with temps. Tomorrow is another “up” – Monday and Tuesday are the two “downs” – and then it’s back UP for Wednesday through the end of the week! It could even get into the 60s for some on Thursday. How’s that for a spring tease?

Hitting the slopes in the next couple of days? Looks GREAT!

So, after a day of temps “flirting with fifty,” do I think it’s time to call an early spring? NOT SO FAST! If there’s anything I’ve learned while living in New England, it’s that anything can happen (weather-wise). The first official day of spring isn’t until March 20th – and if you recall last year, Boston picked up more than 6″ of snow just two weeks before the Boston Marathon! If you’re hoping for mild days and sunshine, we’ll get that. If you’re hoping for more snow… I’m not counting it out just yet – just for the next week, at least. :c) Enjoy the rest of the long weekend! – Breezy