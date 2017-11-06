Mild & Soggy Today, Then Cooling Down

You’re Monday morning features another major temperatures swing for us as we’re sitting pretty in the warm sector of our current storm system. Temperatures are mostly in the low-60s this morning (but we do have some mid-60s too…about 10° above our average highs)!

While temps stay mild today topping off near 70° by the lunch hour, it won’t feel incredibly mild as we have a rainy & blustery forecast today.

We have the slight chance for a few showers across eastern Mass. this morning, bu the the bulk of the morning rain looks to be west of I-495 in the mid to late-morning hours.

Shower & t’storms track eastward, and by the end of the lunch hour, eastern Mass. starts to get in on the more steady rainfall.

As today’s cold front tracks through the Bay State this afternoon/evening, rain fills in across eastern Massachusetts, with blustery SW/W winds gusting up to 30mph.

We could manage heavy rain at times today, especially for those locations that see a t’storm or two. Rain continues into the evening commute, likely slowing things down on the roads.

We dry out and clear out cloud cover rather quickly behind this cold front, with 0.25-.50″ of rain for most of us (but locally more where we manage a t’storm or two). So by 8PM, we’re not dealing with much if any rain in Boston. The South Shore, Cape & Islands are the last to see the rain depart, and could manage a few showers through about 9:30 PM.

Count on blustery winds tonight with gusts getting close to 30mph, and winds out of the NW bringing back a November chill. Cloud cover behind this cold front peels out fast, and cooler/drier air moves in quick. So it’s a brisk night, and chilly start to your Tuesday forecast with temps in mid to upper-30s for most (low-40s in Boston).

We’ll start out with plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning, with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. It’s a MUCH cooler day tomorrow, with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s!

~Wren