Mild Stretch Ahead

You may be wondering how are we going to finagle a warm up today, with temperatures starting out yet again, below zero for a handful of us. Well despite a cold start, we’ll return to seasonable temps into the afternoon. Warmer air moves into Southern New England as our next storm system approaches from our west. While we don’t contend with the center of this storm, it does usher in milder air and moisture for us.

It will take a bit for some of this moisture to work its way into Mass., which leaves just the slight chance for sprinkles/flurries this afternoon, and early evening. NW of 495 could see a coating to 1″ of snow during this time. Temperatures keep rising past dinner time, and we all transition over to rain. Our best chance at more widespread rain showers will be late tonight after midnight through your Wednesday AM commute. By tomorrow morning temps are in the mid-40s, with highs near 50° and we’ll gradually clear out our cloud cover!

We can count on milder temps near 50° near through Friday, but it is looking to be soggy again late Wednesday night through Thursday.

Milder air is knocking at the door!

~Wren