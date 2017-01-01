“Mild” Temps & Rain

Kicking off a new year, and kicking of a new month! Here we go, January 2017! The normal high for this time of year is 37° for Boston, and we were a bit above that today. That’s why I use the word “mild” when describing the temps: Of course it’s all relative. Highs will be in the 40s for most the next few days, and that is “above normal” for this time of year.

All is quiet through tonight and throughout Monday. Even the breeze that stayed busy all day today is calming. The clear skies and light winds will allow for temps to fall back into the teens for the coldest spots, and into the 20s for the rest of us. We’ll start Monday morning with sunshine, but clouds will move in for midday and into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be 38-44°.

Now, because we just don’t have any cold air in place currently – we’re just not tracking any chance of snow in the near future. In fact, we’re in for mainly plain rain on Tuesday as a system pushes through from SW to NE, bringing with it some more “mild” air. The concern here though is where temps are the coldest late tomorrow night, there could be some slick spots. This would be well NW of 495.

After about 8 or 9am on Tuesday though, it’s just plain rain for us. Maybe around 0.50″-0.75″ of rain on the way for us, and we’ll take every drop we can get.

So where are my #snowlovers that are groaning at this forecast?! Never you fear! First, the snowpack north of here is really fantastic (1-2 FEET of snow), and MUCH better than this time during the past two winters. When you start to think, “I need me a big snowstorm or I’m gunna scream!” … Remember that during the “snow blitz” winter (2014-2015) we didn’t get going with the snow until the END of January. Last winter, we didn’t get our first inch in Boston until Jan 17th! There’s still plenty of time left in this winter season and really, we’re just getting started with the coldest months upon us (Jan/Feb).

For the other crowd, the #sunworshippers: I have hope for you too! How about all of the daylight we’ll gain over the next several months?! Have a great week. – Breezy