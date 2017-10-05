Mild Temps, Slightly Unsettled

Wowza, it’s an incredibly mild fall morning…in fact, I kinda broke out a sweat walking into work 🙂 But really, it’s feeling like late summer, not October 5th! Temperatures this morning are largely in the mid-60s, which is where our average highs for this time of year are.

So, you can probably ditch the jacket this Thursday morning. It is another breezy start for us this morning, with some sticky dewpoints (and an all-around mediocre hair day). Temps warm back up in the upper-70s and low-80s today, with cooler temps in the low-70s across the Cape, Islands and Buzzards Bay. Today also features more cloud cover than yesterday as a weak cold front tracks through the Bay State. This front won’t bring back October-like temps for us, but it will mean more cloud cover today for us than what we saw yesterday. We’ll still manage some sunshine today with partly sunny skies. Areas north of the Mass. Pike will grab more sunshine than southern Massachusetts. We do have the slight chance for spot shower/isolated storm late afternoon in the evening commute mainly south of the Mass. Pike.

Best chance for rain will be late tonight across SE Mass, especially for Buzzards Bay, the Cape & Islands.

Overnight showers wrap up pretty early tomorrow morning, with showers tapering for SE Mass. by 6AM, with dry skies by about 7AM. Your Friday forecast has shaped up nicely with partly sunny skies and temps back into the low-70s.

Your weekend forecast features noticeable humidity, and the slight chance for a few showers. Best chance for rain looks to be Sunday before mid-afternoon. Rain looks likely by the start of the workweek as we work in both tropical and sub-tropical moisture from a frontal system tracking eastward from the Midwest that will help escort tropical moisture remnants from potential Hurricane Nate.

Speaking of future Nate…as of this Thursday morning Tropical Depression 16 has been upgraded to now Tropical Storm Nate .

This looks to impact portions of Nicaragua, Honduras as well as bring heavy rain to Costa Rica and Panama into Friday night. Late Friday this could approach the Yucaton Peninsula as Hurricane Nate. As this storms tracks NNW through the Gulf, it is expected to strengthen to a low end Hurricane, and could impact the Gulf states as Tropical Storm or Category 1 Hurricane. At this point there the track shows potential impact for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Panhandle of Florida by late Sunday. All Nate would have to offer New England would be some rain and breezy conditions at the start of next week.

More updates to come on Tropical Storm Jose with Meteorologists Chris Lambert & JR throughout the day today.

