Mild Temps, T’storms & Cool Downs… Oh My

Well my stars, it’s been a roller coaster of a month. I know you’ve heard our weather department attest to this “roller coaster” a handful of times, but SERIOUSLY….

Think back to the 22″ of snow we saw in one week this month. Now browse through these three graphics below, and I think a pretty clear picture is painted… February 2017 has been FEISTY.

Back to this week’s forecast!

Monday is a slightly warmer continuation of our Sunday weather, with windy conditions and gusts peaking at ~ 35mph.

Tuesday brings spotty rain showers in the morning, with a better chance for rain by the late afternoon through Tuesday night.

Wednesday is the day to watch, as our next frontal system kick-starts the month of March with the potential for stormy weather. Temps soar into the mid-60s as we enter the warm sector of this storm…then a cold front tracks through New England bringing the chance for stormy weather Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Exact timing of the this front is still being worked out by model guidance, but from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning you’ll want to be prepared for moderate to heavy rain & STRONG winds. Isolated severe storms are possible, mainly west of I-91.

Thursday temps drop throughout the day as we usher in some cold air behind our midweek frontal system. This will make for a cold & windy end to the workweek, but we’ll see the sun return Thurs. PM into your weekend.

Friday will be one of the first below average temp days we’ve seen in a while with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday is a chilly on with highs in the low-30s…brrr

Enjoy a breezy continuation of our mild weather pattern!!

~Wren