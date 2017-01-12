Mild Today, Cold On The Way

Grab the rain gear and count on the chance for scattered rain showers off and on throughout your Thursday forecast. Mild temperatures stay with us for one more day, with highs similar to yesterday in the mid-50s. We do have another breezy day today, with gusts up to about 30 mph today into the overnight hours. Our wet weather tapers off past dinnertime, and a cold front tracks through New England tonight into tomorrow morning. This puts a quick end to the mild temperatures , with tomorrow’s high temps in the AM. Temps take a major tumble into Saturday, making for a chilly Pats forecast.

Keep the rain gear handy, but don’t count on a soaker of a day!

~Wren