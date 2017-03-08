Mild Weather Pays Short Visit

If you’re itching for spring weather, today is your token mild day! Scattered light to moderate rain showers and patchy fog wrap up and move out by 10AM, and we’ve got really nice day ahead of us.

Cloud cover gradually scoots out by the late AM/early PM, with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A weak disturbance could touch off a few isolated rain showers this evening, but there is only a slight chance for this moisture AND the best chance for an isolated showers looks to stay in central and western MA.

Winds pick up as into tonight (Gusts up to 30 mph), with especially blustery winds into tomorrow. Thursday offers more normal temps in the mid-40s, but winds will be intense, gusting up to 45 mph.

Our weather pattern just won’t make up its mind…so late Thursday night into Friday we’re back to talking about snow. An arctic front again dives out of Canada, bringing us unseasonably (and potentially record tying/breaking) cold air. This arrives just in time for a coastal system to bring precip. in the form of snow to S. New England. Most locations north of the Pike can expect a coating to 1″ of snow Friday. South of the Mass. Pike stands a better shot at plowable snow, with 1-3″ of snow possible. Highest snow totals look to stay along and SE of Route 44.

Enjoy our token mild day & sunshine, before our cool down arrives!

~Wren