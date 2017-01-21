Mild Weekend… Rain/Wind On Horizon

Clouds tend to win out this morning, but with a mild start, it won’t take many breaks of sun to push temps well into the 40s, if not even into the lower 50s this afternoon. Yes, clouds were tenacious yesterday, but with some breaks in those clouds in New York this morning, I’m a little more optimistic that we’ll catch at least some peeks of it later today. Regardless, it’ll be mild with generally light breezes. Date night tonight? Light jacket needed, but overall it’ll be mild this evening as temps slowly fade from the 40s, back into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

AFC Championship Sunday is cooler with highs ranging from the upper 30s in southern NH to low to mid 40s in Boston to mid to upper 40s south of the city. Clouds outdo the sun, especially by the afternoon and the breeze out of the northeast freshens up late in the day. While in the afternoon/early evening there may be a spotty sprinkle or patch of drizzle, the majority of the time looks dry with kickoff temps in Foxboro running near 40. Let’s Goooooooo!!!!!!



It won’t take much time, once the game ends, for the focus to shift to the incoming coastal storm. With a strong high to our north and a developing coastal storm moving up the coast, it’ll be a good ole’ fashion nor’easter. While a nor’easter in January tends to mean heavy snow, for much of eastern Mass, this one won’t. As the way it looks now, there’s not a lot of cold air to work with. The high to our north will supply just enough cold to give a marginally supportive airmass inland for a wintry mix with some light snow/sleet possible Monday morning inland with some light rain/drizzle at the coast.

The height of the storm arrives Monday night and very early Tuesday morning with heavy rain, gusty winds and some ice and snow mixing in well inland (mainly outside 495, esp. in higher terrain). The best chance for needing the shovels and plows look to be in the higher terrain of northern Worcester County, the Berkshires. The Mountains will see snow and ice too. At the coast, it’s the rain and wind that’ll be the story. Rain totals run 1-3″ and winds gust 45-55mph Monday night and could even gust to 60mph across the Cape/Islands. While the onshore winds batter the coast and offshore seas build to 20 feet, one thing going for us is the astronomical low tides. Although, splashover is still likely Monday night and beach erosion and minor coastal flooding are still possible Tuesday AM, especially near high tide.



@clamberton7 – twitter