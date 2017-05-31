Milder… Some Storms Too

May gray continues this morning, although, temperatures are a couple degrees warmer as more humid air tries to seep in thanks to a southerly component to the breeze. With the higher dewpoints, fog and patchy drizzle has also formed, which will be tough to break apart through mid morning. This afternoon, where clouds break for some sun, temps jump to near 70. Closer to the coast and through much of Southeast Mass, we’ll stay in the 60s with clouds toughest to break.



Although there will occasionally be a passing shower/storm today, the best support for strong to severe thunderstorms doesn’t arrive until late this afternoon and early this evening. In regards to those late-day storms, the main threats will be the potential for strong wind gusts as well as hail thanks to all the cold air aloft. The area with the highest risk for those strong storms are northwest of 495, although a few storms may make their way to the coast by mid evening. The instability won’t be as high across eastern Mass this evening, so the storms likely lose some of their punch by the time they reach the coast. Below is a map that outlines the areas with the highest risk of severe storms in New England, in yellow.





Tomorrow does feature better weather overall with a mix of sun and clouds. There may be just enough instability left to produce a brief pop-up shower/storm in a few spots, but much of the day will be brighter and warmer with highs in 70s.



Friday features temps near 70 with an isolated storm and Saturday looks mainly dry after we shake off some overnight showers from Friday night. Sunday starts dry and ends wet and with the pattern jamming up again Sunday afternoon – Wednesday, it’s another cool stretch ahead. Blah.

@clamberton7 – twitter