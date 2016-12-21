Milder Weather Returns

We’ve got a pleasant Wednesday forecast ahead, with seasonable temperatures returning, as well as more sunshine! As we welcome the start of Astronomical Winter, the rest of your workweek looks pretty tame. Temperatures stay seasonable in the low-40s through the weekend. We do have the chance for some wet weather tomorrow, but this is light and moves through quickly.

Early tomorrow morning commutes could see some light snow showers, mainly north of the Mass. Pike and west of 495. While the Worcester Hills could see up to 1″ of snow, most locations should see a dusting to 0.5″. This could make for a few slick spots. By the afternoon rain showers are possible, especially across the coast and Cape.

Sunshine returns for Friday. Rain showers look likely for Christmas Eve Day, with the potential for a few snow flakes (mainly Worcester Hills), but this again looks light and moves out quickly. Our weather pattern won’t impede holiday travels through the rest of the week or this holiday weekend!

Hello Winter!!!

Meteorologist Wren Clair