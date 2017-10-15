Not a big fan of highs in the mid to upper 70s today? It seems as though there are a lot of mixed feelings about this mild October floating around on social media… and I’ve seen all of your tweets. Not that it matters, but here are my thoughts on the matter:

I know several people who aren't happy about this weather in Oct. You're entitled to your opinion! Me too: LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/VfuS1nVMuA — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) October 15, 2017

I was keeping score for a little while, and it seems like it’s about 70/30 when it comes to those who loved the weather this afternoon, and those who “just want fall to stinkin’ get here already! Geeze!!” As far as today goes, and as we move forward through the coming week, there’s one rule at play: The Complaint Department is CLOSED.

I do understand those complaints though, because it IS the middle of October and it should probably feel like it by now. Well, you’re in for good news then: Fall weather arrives overnight tonight!!! That wind that’s with us this evening is quite literally the “winds of change.” The gusty wind will accompany a few showers into around midnight into the early hours of tomorrow morning along a cold front working through. The showers won’t last long or amount to much, but the wind could prove to be strong enough to take down a few branches/limbs on fully leaved trees. That leaves us with the possibility of some isolated power outages – but that really is the exception to the rule. Either way, not a terrible idea to just make sure that your morning alarm that you set tonight is good to go for the morning even if you do lose power. We don’t want the work week to get off to a rough start.

The next two days look MUCH more like fall! While there may be a few showers early in the morning (5-8am) south and east of Boston, we’re in for gradual clearing for a mostly sunny afternoon. Once temps fall into the 50s overnight, they won’t recover much tomorrow afternoon with highs only 56-62°. It will also be a bit breezy tomorrow, adding a fancy fall chill to the air. Break out the scarves and boots. If that news makes you happy, just wait until you see Tuesday! Bright, sunny skies after a frosty start – and highs only in the mid to upper 50s. All the better for apple picking, my dear:

Side note here: We are expecting frost come Tuesday morning, with lows falling into the 30s. It’s likely we’ll see frost headlines posted (Frost Advisory), but not for W. Massachusetts where the growing season has ended. This is from the National Weather Service:

Public Information Statement National Weather Service Taunton MA 354 PM EDT Sun Oct 15 2017 ...Growing Season has ended across portions of NW Massachusetts... Through a combination of either temperatures having fallen to or below freezing and/or a particular forecast area`s growing season is considered to have concluded, freeze warnings and/or frost advisories will not be issued again until the start of the growing season next year for the following locations. Location Growing Season Growing Season Ends Begins ...Massachusetts... Western Franklin Co. October 15th May 11th, 2018 Eastern Franklin Co. October 15th May 11th, 2018 Northern Worcester Co. October 15th May 11th, 2018 Western Hampshire Co. October 15th May 11th, 2018

Now, back to my blog. While we do get two full days of fancy fall weather – you won’t want to put the flip flops too far into the back of the closet. We’re in for another boost back into the 70s from Wednesday through the next weekend. Is that groaning I hear?? I thought I already told you about the Complaint Department… It’s closed indefinitely. :c) Yes, it is back into the low to mid 70s for a few more days but the GREAT NEWS is that the humidity will NOT return during that time. So, we’re in for cool mornings (40s), sunny days (hooray), and mild afternoons (low 70s). For me, THAT’s the real definition of some FANCY fall weather! Try to enjoy. I can’t change it, and I’ll remind you that the Complaint Dep… nevermind. Just try to enjoy! – Breezy

P.S. This may be the last blog you see for a while, because we’re entering into such a quiet pattern (see 7-day above), that there’s really nothing to blog about. I’m only kidding. For quiet weather patterns like this next week, at least we still have jokes and amusing GIFs. Get excited.