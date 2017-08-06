Monday, Monday

After the last week of persistent humidity, today was such a relief! Perhaps another “top 10” weather day, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and dewpoints in the upper 40s and low 50s. That’s REFRESHING! Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the pick of the weekend, because it’s “one and done” with this “top 10” weather day… and we’re back to a “case of the Mondays” tomorrow.

It does look like the bulk of MonDAY will be dry. In fact, we may even start with some sunshine for the morning commute before clouds fill in. We’re more likely to catch a quick shower during the afternoon and evening hours, but it’s not a washout of a DAY. The bulk of the rain showers will hold off until after midnight, and the heavy stuff will be focused across the South Coast of New England. There could be some thunder boomers embedded in this activity overnight, but recent forecast models are suggesting the track is just south enough that we may miss out on the heaviest rain and the potential of being woken up by your thunder-buddy. Still, if it does happen… you’ve been warned. :c)

Showers should wrap up early Tuesday morning, perhaps slowing down the early commuters a bit – especially south of Boston. All said and done, most of us will see totals between 0.25″-0.50″ but locally higher amounts are possible, closer to 1-2″ (most likely for the Cape and islands). Through the day on Tuesday, it’s still mostly cloudy and cool – with a slight chance for a spot shower… but again, the DAY is mainly dry.

You ever go into the work week and think, “If I can just get through Monday and Tuesday… Wednesday will be so much better!” I do. I think that all of the time. Just get through the “case of the Mondays” and the “Tuesday Loseday,” and by Wednesday… we’ll all feel better! Sunshine is back, temps will be seasonable… Still more of summer to enjoy. Have a good week. – Breezy