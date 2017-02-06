Monday Sunshine, Wintry Mix Tomorrow

Wow. The Pats never cease to amaze!!!! Last night’s huge win is likely making for a slower AM start…but well worth it! Your Monday forecast is will cooperate with any additional Pats celebrations. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with a few additional afternoon clouds, but today’s winds will carry a bite!!! Sustained winds up to 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph (already revved up this morning) will stay with us throughout the day.

Our attention sits with tomorrow’s forecast, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect early tomorrow morning through early Wednesday morning. We could see some light snow showers during tomorrow’s AM commute.

Snow becomes more widespread into the mid-morning hours, with pockets of a wintry mix also possible. As a warm front lift northward, we’ll transition over from snow to rain from southern Mass, eventually into northern Mass. Boston can expect to see mainly snow, with pockets of sleet as well, into the early to mid-afternoon. Then we transition over to rain for the later part of the afternoon. This means you’ll want the snow boots for the Pats Parade, and grab an umbrella if you plan to stick around through the afternoon.

By the evening commute, most of us are seeing rain. BUT, north of the Mass. Pike and west of 495, we still have the chance for a wintry mix as stubborn cold air takes a while longer to scoot out. So, still watch out for slick roads tomorrow evening. Into Tuesday night, we all transition over to rain, with rain showers tapering off quickly Wednesday morning.

In conclusion, after all this talk, and messy weather for the Pats Parade, we aren’t looking at a monster of a storm system. The majority of our snow accumulation stays north of the Mass. Pike, the higher snow totals staying north of Route 2.

Monday Sunshine, then get ready for a number of snow chances this week!

~Wren