Mood Swing

Did the mild temps yesterday have you smiling? It as back to the reality of February today, but I’ll be honest; the sunshine kept me smiling today too! The normal high for Boston this time of year is 40°. While highs in the low to mid 40s today were a far cry from “flirting with 60” yesterday, we were still a touch above average. We’ll be in a similar situation tomorrow.

Skies stay clear overnight tonight, and temps really drop in the interior. Into the teens for the coldest spots to the north and west, closer to 30° for overnight lows on the Cape and islands. We have the sunshine to start Tuesday, but clouds will fill in throughout the day. Highs top out in the low to mid 40s for most, which is again just a touch above “normal” for this time of year.

A light round of precipitation moves in late tomorrow night (around midnight into the very early hours of Wednesday morning). It’s not much, but temps will be right around 32° in the interior, which could mean some patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Remember, freezing rain is rain that freezes upon contact with a surface – while sleet is actually FROZEN rain/ice pellets. Either way, while the showers will be gone and out of here by Wednesday morning there is still a chance for some isolated slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Then… another warm-up is on the way… back into the 60s on Thursday when we make a run at records!! Is this spring? Has spring actually sprung? Just FYI, “meteorological spring” doesn’t start until March 1st and continues through the months of March, April and May. The vernal equinox, or astronomical spring, isn’t until March 20th – so still about 27 days away. But, as I mentioned in my blog last night, we can still have mild days like this into the 60s (and even up to 70° in 1985) during the month of February. I can’t promise the warmth stick around throughout the month of March, but it looks like the ups and downs will continue.