More Snow?!–Keep Dreaming

Some of us had a nice little festive snow this morning as a weak system scooted through these parts. Some saw a light sugar coating of snow while others saw snowflakes and raindrops vie for your attention for a couple of hours. Even where we had that sugar coating, it wasn’t enough to hang around as temps in the 30s made that snow disappear. The question is….any more snow between now & Sunday for the magical (and ever elusive) White Christmas? The answer is simple. No.

We do have another system headed this way on Saturday but the air within & around that system is a smidge warmer than today’s so just raindrops (that includes the Patriots game). Traveling up to northern New England on Saturday will offer snow–a bit more than festive (plowable) so allow for extra travel time on Saturday. By Sunday we are back into the sunshine and seasonably mild temps….low to mid 40s.

If tomorrow is a travel day, looks great all over the northeast:



and if tomorrow’s travel involves an airplane, no issues along the eastern seaboard..



Farther west, snow is likely from the Twin cities down through Chicago (late day). Not enough for cancellations but perhaps some de-icing delays. the west coast is where all the action is with a chilly rain in Seattle and a cool, raw rain in San Francisco down through LaLa Land.

Safe travels these next few days. Happy Holidays.

~JR