Some of us have been loving these recent snowstorms. Boston has picked up 19.8″ of snow in the month of February, so far… and when you consider that average snowfall for the month is 10.9″, that’s pretty significant. While some love the snow, others are becoming snow weary. Hearing that there is a little more snow on the way may bum you out – but don’t worry, it’s just a little.

Currently, temps are close to 40° for most which is why we are seeing rain showers right now, rather than snow. Late tonight, around 10pm or 11pm, the colder air seeps in and these rain showers will turn to snow. The snow that we’re getting this time around is really focused on NE Massachusetts and NH – up through Maine. This is another “winning” storm system for the ski resorts and Downeast Maine. This system doesn’t strengthen until it’s too far away from our backyard to bring us significant snow. Nevertheless, we’re in for snow showers overnight tonight, wrapping up as light snow tomorrow morning. Here’s the thinking on snowfall totals:

It may slow down the Thursday morning commute for Boston points north, but with such mild temps right now, main arteries and treated roadways should be just “business as usual” tomorrow morning. Meantime in Worcester County, there may not be many flakes at all. The breeze kicks in overnight and keeps things blustery and chilly through Thursday and Friday (highs in the mid 30s). GREAT conditions for skiing if you’re going to hit the slopes for the long weekend or school vacation week.

For those that are feeling discouraged by this news of snow, just some food for thought: During the “Snow Blitz” of 2015, Boston picked up 64.8″ of snow within the month of February. That’s REALLY incredible, especially for the shortest month of the year. As I mentioned before, we’re sitting at 19.8″ for Boston so far this February… nowhere near February 2015! Also worth mentioning: It was this day (Feb. 15th) in 2015 when we had our LAST SIGNIFICANT snowstorm during the blitz (BOS picked up 13″). After that, it was just an inch here and an inch there, to inch us closer to the record seasonal snowfall total of 110.6″. Not happening this year! :c) – Breezy