More Typical Summer Pattern Ahead

It’s a warm, muggy and slightly foggy start to the workweek, but it’s really a quite a nice way so start out your week. This morning’s fog is mainly across the Cape, Island & Buzzards Bay. This could slow you down a bit through the mid-morning, as we are seeing someAM fog that is locally dense.

We’re starting things out with mostly sunny skies this morning, with a mixture of sun and clouds into the afternoon. We are looking at the risk for severe weather today, mainly in NW Massachusetts. The general trend is that storms that develop weaken significantly as they track eastward today.

Cloud cover thickens up tonight, with another round of patchy fog tomorrow morning. As we head into your Tuesday forecast we all stand a better shot at storms, as a front moves into the region. Downpours are possible with today & tomorrow’s storms.

~Wren