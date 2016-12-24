More Wet than White

Heading into the holiday weekend and it’s full steam ahead! I hope you’re already enjoying your vacation time and loved ones. If you do have travel plans for today or tomorrow, things shouldn’t be too messy around New England. We’re actually in store for mild temps (but NOT as mild as last year’s 69° Christmas Eve)! With highs ranging from 39-46° today, we’re talking about WET weather, rather than a WHITE Christmas.

This quick moving system is trying to spread precip across the area this morning, but there’s a lot of dry air in place to overcome. As I type, we’re still dry inside of 495 with some wet snowflakes falling in Worcester County. Current temps at observation sites are already above freezing, but there’s still the chance for some isolated slick spots and that becomes more likely the farther N & W you travel. A winter weather advisory is posted through 2pm for the areas shaded in purple:

Heading to Gillette today? Bring the rain gear. We’re in for rain showers to overspread the area in the next hour, and the rain keeps falling through early afternoon.

While travel doesn’t look to be affected by weather across the eastern half of the U.S., it’s a very different story for the other side of the country. As I heard it said on the Today Show this morning, “When one person sneezes, the entire country can catch a cold.” If there are delays at a few major airports, then it will slow down holiday travel for everyone. Here’s a look at the big picture:

We’ll be dry for Santa’s arrival tonight, and Christmas Day is sunny – but with a chilly breeze. Highs tomorrow will be seasonable; in the upper 30s. We should stay dry through Monday, but the mess you’re seeing above in the Rocky Mountains will move in our direction. However, it looks like temps are mild for our area once again – meaning, just a quick round of rain showers overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. The next chance for any snow isn’t until Thursday – but there’s still time to nail down the details. In the meantime, have a wonderful weekend and a very happy holiday. – Breezy