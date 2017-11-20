Mother Nature Cooperating For Thanksgiving!

It’s a cool & windy start to your Monday forecast, but thankfully it won’t be as brutally windy as yesterday! Here’s a peek at peak gusts from yesterday:

This morning is a much cooler start than yesterday morning, with temperatures about 25° cooler for most locations. Despite the cool feel to this morning, we’re waking up to seasonable temperatures in the mid-30s. BUT these winds are still packing a punch today. So it’s feeling like the 20s for most of us!

We do have another windy day with peak gust up to 35mph, and a blustery westerly wind as low pressure stays camped to our north in Quebec. This has touched off a few lake effect snow showers early this morning, and we do have the slight chance for few flakes across central and eastern Mass. However, the bulk of these streamers will stay across NY & NW Mass.

Kiddos will need the winter gear today as it’s a chilly, wind forecast, with high temps about 10° below average. At least we’ll keep the sunshine though!

Tomorrow’s a warmer day in the mid-50s in Boston, but a cold front that brings the likely chance for rain Wednesday morning into early afternoon, will also bring back the chilly temps for your Thanksgiving Day Forecast.

Thanksgiving travel looks pretty accommodating this year, with dry skies in New England and cooler temperatures in place.

Stay warm & enjoy today’s sunshine!!!

~Wren